Retailers may take common decision to close early on Sundays

Hungarian retailers could take a uniform decision to voluntarily close earlier on Sundays, if shoppers accept the move, which would benefit some businesses, daily Magyar Nemzet reported on its website.
The paper noted that the government "flatly refuses" to legally restrict shop hours on Sunday (it had previously passed legislation banning Sunday shopping, but had reinstated it after a year as it proved deeply unpopular), but said retailers could adopt a common decision on Sunday hours as a matter of business strategy.
Magyar Nemzet said industry insiders concede that keeping stores open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays is problematic from a business perspective because of the labor shortage.