Retailers may take common decision to close early on Sundays

BBJ

Hungarian retailers could take a uniform decision to voluntarily close earlier on Sundays, if shoppers accept the move, which would benefit some businesses, daily Magyar Nemzet reported on its website.

Image: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

The paper noted that the government "flatly refuses" to legally restrict shop hours on Sunday (it had previously passed legislation banning Sunday shopping, but had reinstated it after a year as it proved deeply unpopular), but said retailers could adopt a common decision on Sunday hours as a matter of business strategy.

Magyar Nemzet said industry insiders concede that keeping stores open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays is problematic from a business perspective because of the labor shortage.