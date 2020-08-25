Resysten sees surge in demand for antibacterial coating

BBJ

Hungarian company Resysten says it has seen a surge in new business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement sent to Hungary A.M.

Courtesy of Resysten

The company said its antibacterial coating is now proving effective in the killing of pathogens that lead to the spread of COVID-19 on any surface, one of the most common ways of spreading the new coronavirus from person to person.

The protective coating doesn’t just stop the virus, but also has a proven lasting effect of up to one year and is a non-biocide solution that allows surfaces to be cleaned without the product being wiped off.

Its effectiveness has been backed by public and private sector clients in Hungary through extensive testing, including Budapest’s International Airport, the city’s public transport network and the country’s public health system.