Rehau building EUR 150 mln plant near Daimler base

BBJ

Rehau-Automotive Kft., a Swiss maker of polymer products with German roots, will build a EUR 150 million car parts plant in Újhartyán (47 km southeast of Budapest) to fill orders for Daimlerʼs expanding base in Kecskemét (a further 44 km down the M5 motorway), company and government officials said at a press conference in Budapest today.

The plant will make bumpers and other exterior components, said Markus Grundmann, who heads Rehauʼs automotive division. Construction of the 63,000 square-meter plant will start this March and finish in April of next year, he added.

The government is supporting the greenfield investment, which will create 727 jobs, with a HUF 7.1 billion grant, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. This is the third largest investment of its kind under the current government term since 2014, and the tenth largest in terms of value, the minister noted.

"With this investment, Hungary will strengthen its position as one of the citadels of the European auto industry," business news portal vg.hu quoted Szijjártó as saying. "The auto industry is the flagship of the transition to the digital age, so that this country, which is competitive in this sector, will be competitive in the economy of the future as a whole."

Rehau is also expanding its base in Győr (northwest Hungary) to supply Audiʼs plant there, Szijjártó added. The headcount at the base in Győr is expected to rise by 75 from 400 at present.

As reported yesterday, Audi will set up a HUF 6.2 bln R&D center at its base in Győr, with a government grant covering about one-fifth of the investment.