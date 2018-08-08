Regional startup support scheme takes flight

BBJ

Design Terminal, the non-profit, government-backed mentoring agency, announced today the launch of V4 Startup Force, the first startup scholarship for the Visegrád region. The application deadline is August 24.

The large-scale scholarship program will be implemented this autumn with the support of the International Visegrád Fund, an international organization founded by the governments of the Visegrád Group (V4) - Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The objective of V4 Startup Force is to support collaboration between startups and major corporations within the region, thereby mobilizing business relations between the countries, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Design Terminal has partnered for this initiative with the Polish MIT Enterprise Forum, the Czech UP21 incubator and the Slovak 0100 Campus international co-working office. The four winners (one from each country) will participate in a 10-day, intensive Budapest mentoring program, followed by an eight-day study tour in the Visegrád region.

Since its creation in 2014, the Design Terminal Mentoring Program has assisted more than 800 enterprises come to the market, says the press release. This year, the international Mentoring Program broke its own record with 215 applicants from 56 countries on five continents, including from countries with the biggest startup eco-systems such as Germany, Estonia, Great Britain and the U.S., from where more than 10 applications were received.

Applications for the program are accepted until August 24 via the V4 Startup Force official website.