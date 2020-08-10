Recovery of passenger traffic continues at Ferenc Liszt Intʼl

Bence Gaál

The recovery of passenger traffic at Ferenc Liszt International Airport continued in July, with the number of travelers using the airport increasing to 304,596, according to data published by Budapest Airport.

The refurbished departure hall of Terminal 2A. (Photo by Budapest Airport)

This represents a more than threefold increase compared to June, when only 84,781 passengers used the airport.

The airport says that while the July figures represent an 81% drop compared to the same month of the previous year, the latest data demonstrates the gradual return of propensity to travel, thanks to new and re-launched scheduled services and the increasingly extensive range of destinations offered.

In August, 500 direct flights per week are available in Budapest to 98 destinations.

Ferenc Liszt International Airport also handled some 10,695 tons of air cargo in July.

Utilizing the opportunity presented by lower passenger traffic levels, the airport replaced floor tiles in the departure hall of Terminal 2A.

The hall, refurbished with new light-colored tiles, was re-opened in several stages up to August, in line with the pace of returning traffic.