Record sales of second-hand cars in Hungary

MTI – Econews

The second-hand car market in Hungary reached a new record high in the second quarter. The most popular brand is Opel.

Used car sales in Hungary reached 374,300 in the first half of the year, up 14% from the same period a year earlier, sellersʼ website JoAutok.hu said on Friday, as cited by national news agency MTI.

Used car sales in Q2 reached 201,200 with annual growth of 16.8%, the highest quarterly figure since JoAutok.hu began taking records in Q1 2015. At the start of 2015 quarterly sales stood at 124,600.

Opel was the most popular used car brand in the first six months, accounting for a little more than 13% of total sales. Next came Suzuki with 9.9%, just ahead of Volkswagen at 9.8% market share.

Full-year used car sales could climb to 760,000 from 686,000 in 2017, JoAutok.hu said. The only factor likely to reduce sales is if the forint further weakens significantly against other currencies.