Record EUR 3.7 bln sales at Mercedes Kecskemét

Nicholas Pongratz

Mercedes-Benz continues to squeeze everything out of its plant in Kecskemét (90 km southeast of Budapest), with nearly 190,000 cars rolling off the production line last year, bringing the Hungarian unit’s sales to EUR 3.7 billion, a new record, writes portfolio.hu.

The sales figures give the German company nothing to complain about, as passenger car sales have doubled in Hungary in just a few years, with Mercedes-Benz leading the premium segment sales list for the fourth year in a row.

As in previous years, Mercedes-Benz Hungária Kft. And Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary Kft. announced the results of 2019 at a joint press conference yesterday.

At the event, Reinhard Münster, managing director of Mercedes-Benz Hungária Kft. said that Mercedes-Benz Hungária Kft. ended last year with HUF 113.2 bln in revenue, a 4.2% increase over 2018, portfolio.hu notes.