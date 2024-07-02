HelloParks PT2 in Páty Receives Occupancy Permit

HelloParks’ PT2 hall in Páty has received its occupancy permit, making the company the third largest industrial real estate developer in the country in less than four years, based on the total area of its delivered real estate, which is currently around 310,000 sqm, the company says.

PT2 is a 42,000 sqm BigBox-type building of HelloParks Páty megapark, located on the western outskirts of Budapest, along the M1 motorway, close to the junction of the M0 and M7 highways. With an already 100% occupancy rate, Hall PT2 meets the criteria required to achieve the "Outstanding" rating in the New Construction category of the Breeam sustainability standard. PT2 has recently earned the certification at the design stage and is in the process of obtaining it in the construction stage. The Hungarian company reduced the embodied carbon by an additional 16% during the construction of PT2 compared to the already advanced solution used in PT1, and this will be the company’s first building to operate solely with a heat pump system.

Gebrüder Weiss, currently the largest tenant in the HelloParks portfolio, will move into the PT2 hall. The Austrian logistics giant has signed a contract for 32,000 sqm of space. The HelloParks Páty industrial park was named Industrial Property Development of the Year at last year’s Hungarian Portfolio Property Awards, and the PT1 building was named Europe’s Best Commercial and Industrial Property 2023 at the prestigious International Property Awards.

The reception of the occupancy permit for PT2 marked the completion of its seventh development project in Hungary since its launch in 2020. The completed buildings total 310,000 sqm, and 260,000 sqm of warehouse space has already been signed by tenants. The company’s warehouses currently under construction, as well as the one just completed, are built exclusively to the highest, "Outstanding" rating of the Breeam New Construction category and to the EU Taxonomy requirements, the company says.

Only 3% of properties worldwide meet the strict criteria, and HelloParks is the only company in Hungary to develop industrial facilities in this category. In this spirit, construction waste has been separated from the beginning, and more than 85% of it has been recycled. Furthermore, the offices in the buildings can be operated with zero primary energy consumption thanks to the solar panels to be installed on the roof. The rainwater falling on the roofs of the halls is used to irrigate green spaces in the park. The common areas will be lit by smart-ready lights, and electric car chargers will be available in the car parks.

“In addition to our excellent location and flexible, customer-focused service approach, the success of our four mega parks in the Budapest area is also due to the fact that our state-of-the-art halls enable sustainable operations, which makes our offer particularly attractive for many tenants, as it helps them to achieve their sustainability goals in addition to improving efficiency,” said István Pozderka, business development director and co-founding partner of HelloParks.

"Older facilities often do not meet the requirements of strict international building certification systems, which, in the experience of Hungarian industrial property developers, has led to a migration of companies towards modern industrial real estate, as a sustainable location is essential to deliver the expected results. “Fewer and fewer companies can afford to operate in buildings that do not meet their objectives. The ESG-compatibility of buildings boosts their value as tenants increasingly seek this property type,” said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.