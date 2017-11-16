Rába Q1-Q3 profit jumps 40%

MTI – Econews

Hungarian automotive industry company Rábaʼs after-tax profit rose 40% year-on-year to HUF 716 million in the year to the end of September, an earnings report released Wednesday shows. Revenues climbed 6% to HUF 30.8 billion, state news wire MTI reported.

Rábaʼs direct costs of sales rose at a faster rate, increasing by 8% to HUF 24.2 bln, the report shows.

Gross profit climbed 2% to HUF 6.6 bln, but other operating expenses were down 3% at HUF 5.5 bln.

Export sales generated a little more than two-thirds of Rábaʼs revenues during the nine-month period.

The company had long-term liabilities of HUF 3.7 bln at the end of September, up 54% from the end of 2016.