Quintessentially launches in Budapest

Bridget Daley

One of the world’s leading luxury lifestyle management companies, Quintessentially, has expanded to Hungary.

Founded in London in 2000, it has since opened 65 other offices abroad, and describes itself as the “global expert in all things luxury”.



Members of the Quintessentially community have access to “lifestyle managers”, who operate like personal concierges. Despite the abundance of concierge services around the world, Quintessentially claims to offer an unparalleled 24-hour service in finding solutions for any request, and making recommendations based on a client’s personal needs and passions. Times Magazine describes the company as “a magic genie with a little black book in each city”.

Services it offers its members include travel, home, and work management, VIP access to various nightlife and entertainment venues, and professional and personal connections to education consultants and medical professionals.

Currently, 80% of its clientele are corporate members. In order to join the Quintessentially community, prospective members need to submit a “Membership Enquiry Form” and pay the annual membership fee, which starts at EUR 2,500. There are currently four different membership tiers: general, dedicated, elite, and global elite, all of which involve different membership qualifications.

“We look forward to expanding our enterprise to Hungary to provide our esteemed local customers, both private and corporate, the benefit of our specialist services delivered to the highest standard,” Viktoria Szőke, the business development manager of Quintessentially Hungary told the Budapest Business Journal.

She said the company aims to benefit its Hungarian customer base by ensuring satisfaction with its “unparalleled network abroad” facilitated by a “team of experts recruited locally”.

Quintessentially officially launched in Hungary yesterday at the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest.

For more information on Quintessentially check out it website, www.quintessentially.com.