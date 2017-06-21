Qatar Airways wins Airline of the Year award in Paris

BBJ

State-owned Qatari flag carrier Qatar Airways has been named Airline of the Year at the prestigious 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards at the Paris Air Show, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

It is the fourth time that Qatar Airways has received this global recognition as the world’s best airline, according to the press release. In addition to being voted Best Airline by travelers from around the world, Qatar Airways also won in other categories including Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class and World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.

“For Qatar Airways to be named the World’s Best Airline, particularly at this critical point in time, is a significant testimony to our passengers’ belief and trust in our unwavering commitment to deliver only the best,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker. “Our recognition at Skytrax this year is especially important as these awards are voted by travelers. To them I offer my sincere thanks, and I look forward to welcoming them on board soon.”