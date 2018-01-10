Qatar Airways to fly wide-body aircraft from Budapest

BBJ

Qatar Airways is expanding its service from Budapest to Doha, as it will welcome a new Airbus A330 wide-body service from this summer. The route is currently operated twice daily by the narrower A320 aircraft.

The increase in demand for travel to and from the country will result in the introduction of the 272 seat aircraft on one of the two daily flights between Budapest and Doha, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

Qatar Airways’ capacity to Doha on this frequency will, therefore, nearly double from the 144 seats on the A320 to 272 seats on the Airbus A330 aircraft. The A330 aircraft is fitted with onboard connectivity, providing the capability for internet use and sending and receiving SMS and MMS messages.

Daily flights from Budapest connect via Doha to popular business and leisure destinations in Qatar Airways’ global network, with connections of around one hour through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Now in its 20th year of operations, Qatar Airways says it has a fleet of 209 aircraft flying to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents.