Qatar Airways restarts flights Budapest and Doha

BBJ

Starting today, Qatar Airways offers three flights per week between Budapest and Doha, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner offering 22 flatbed seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

MRYsportfoto / Shutterstock.com

"We are excited to resume scheduled flights to Budapest," says Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker. "During this crisis, we have become one of the largest global carriers flying over 50 million kilometers to repatriate over 1.8 million passengers on nearly 15,000 flights. This has enabled us to accumulate unrivaled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times.

"Our wide network of flights during these challenging times has ensured we have kept up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety & hygiene measures onboard our aircraft and in our home and hub, Hamad International Airport. We have been the airline passengers can rely on during this crisis and we will continue to ensure the safest and most reliable experience for our passengers as global travel recovers," he adds.

According to the press release, Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew. The airline has implemented several changes, including the introduction of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for cabin crew while onboard, as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight.

The airlineʼs cabin crew have already been wearing PPE during flights for a number of weeks, including gloves and facemasks. Passengers are also required to wear face coverings inflight, with the carrier recommending travelers bring their own for fit and comfort purposes.

The airline has also extended its booking policies. Qatar Airways allows unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, 2020. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.