Qatar Airways network to expand to more than 90 destinations

BBJ

Qatar Airwaysʼ global network, which never fell below 30 destinations since the onset of the pandemic, is set to triple in size by mid-October with the resumption of services to Amman, Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles, Windhoek, and Yerevan and the launch of new flights to Accra, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by MRYsportfoto/Shutterstock.com

Despite the pandemic, the airline launched several new destinations since the start of the pandemic, including Accra, Brisbane, and Cebu.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said, "We are proud to be the leading global airline connecting passengers with the world, helping take people safely and sustainably to where they need to be. Having one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets enables us to be agile and respond quickly to passenger demand. Our focus throughout the rebuild of our network is not only on restarting destinations but also operating as many frequencies as possible to provide our passengers the flexibility to travel when they want."

"By continuing to fly during the pandemic while others stopped, we have gained the trust of passengers as an airline they can rely on. We have taken more international passengers home than any other airline during this pandemic and as entry restrictions ease, we remain focused on our fundamental mission of carrying passengers across the globe safely and reliably. There are still millions of people who have not been able to be reunited with their friends and families and it is heartwarming to know our growing network will provide them an opportunity to travel home or take a trip to see loved ones," he added.

In addition to the continuous relaunch of destinations, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to December 31 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier between April to July.