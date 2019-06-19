Qatar Airways named ʼBest Airlineʼ by Skytrax for 5th time

BBJ

Qatar Airways won four awards at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards, including the coveted "Best Airline of the Year" for a record fifth time, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar becomes the first airline to win the "Best Airline" prize for a fifth time in what are widely regarded as the "the Oscars of the aviation industry".

The airline has been named "Best Airline in the Middle East" for a third successive year, while its "World’s Best Business Class" accolade is the fourth year in succession that it has won that award. In retaining its "World’s Best Business Class Seat" award for its patented Qsuite product, the airline beat strong competition from all over the world.

Qatarʼs Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, who attended the Skytrax Awards ceremony, said, “This is a great day for the state of Qatar, and I am delighted to have been here today to witness Qatar Airways being recognised as the ‘Best Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time."

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker - who was accompanied by Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport, Badr Al Meer - said: “The Skytrax awards are widely recognised as the most prestigious in the airline industry, so to have won so many prizes at the 2019 ceremony is a truly memorable experience for Qatar Airways."

“We are thrilled to be globally recognised by our customers by winning these four prestigious awards," he added. "Being the first airline to be named ‘Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time is a landmark achievement and, combined with three other major Skytrax awards, is testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Qatar Airways team. It is a proud moment for the airline as our constant innovation and service standards set the benchmark in our industry.”

“The fact that the Skytrax awards are voted for by travellers makes them especially meaningful for all of us in the industry. Aviation is a competitive business, and to have received such recognition will spur us all at Qatar Airways to even greater heights and we look forward to delivering our world-class product to millions of passengers in the coming years.”

"To be named as the World’s Best Airline is a great recognition of Qatar Airways’ high standards, and recognises the hard work and dedication from every member of staff to satisfy customers," said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted. "To achieve this accolade for a fifth time is a remarkable achievement, and we congratulate them for this unique success.”

The winners are decided by votes from travelers across the globe. More than 100 customer nationalities participated in the survey with 21.65 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries were screened by Skytrax to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted.