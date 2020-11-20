Qatar Airways launches program for students

BBJ

Qatar Airways has launched a global program exclusive to students worldwide called Student Club, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Student Club is powered by the airline’s loyalty program, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and offers a range of benefits curated for students to support them throughout their education.

Members of Student Club will enjoy benefits such as special fares on flights, extra baggage allowances, the flexibility to change the dates of their flight, and complimentary Super Wi-Fi onboard. They will also be automatically enrolled to Qatar Airways Privilege Club and will receive a tier upgrade as a graduation gift as well as the opportunity to earn 5,000 Qmiles if they refer a friend to Student Club.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said, "Our brand new Student Club is designed specifically with students’ needs in mind. Travel is an important part of their life, with many choosing to study abroad for the duration of their university career or for a semester. We also know that the long university vacations are a wonderful opportunity for students to visit family or friends or simply to explore the world. Having listened to the needs of our current student passengers, we are delighted to help them to aim for the skies with our Student Club."

The airline’s new program for students is part of its wider transformation of Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

As members of the Privilege Club, students will earn Qmiles when traveling with Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, or any of the airline’s partners. Students can also earn Qmiles by using Qatar Airways credit cards and when shopping with Privilege Club retail and lifestyle partners. Qmiles can be redeemed for a range of benefits including award flights, upgrades, or extra baggage on Qatar Airways, shopping in Qatar Duty-Free as well flights and hotel stays with partners.

Student Club members will receive a digital card, which can be stored in their mobile wallet or Qatar Airways mobile app, indicating their membership tier. All students in full- and part-time education aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to join the program.

