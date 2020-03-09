Qatar Airways introduces coronavirus policy

BBJ

Qatar Airways has launched a new commercial policy in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning that passengers that have booked or will book flights for travel up to June 30 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge by altering the dates of their booking or exchanging their ticket for a travel voucher valid for one year.

Both options are available up to three days prior to departure.

The airline says that the commercial policy is designed to provide passengers with confidence and peace of mind when booking flights in light of COVID-19 and its impact on global travel.

"The safety, security and good health of our passengers and employees is our highest priority," Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Bakar, said. "Although we maintain the very highest standards of hygiene across all parts of the business, we recognize that some passengers may wish to alter their existing travel plans. We hope this new policy, alongside our robust hygiene practices and safety record, will allow our passengers to travel with confidence."

