Qatar Airways gives away 21,000 tickets to teachers

BBJ

On the occasion of World Teacher’s Day, Qatar Airways has decided to give away 21,000 complimentary tickets to teachers to thank them for their work in educating young people worldwide during the challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway is now underway and will close at 3:59 a.m. on October 8. Teaching professionals can register for this exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouTeachers by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis.

Teaching professionals from more than 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates are eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the three-day campaign period. The daily allocation will be released at 4 a.m. Doha time throughout the campaign period.

Teachers that successfully register will receive one Economy Class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways’ current network of more than 90 destinations worldwide. Additionally, they will receive a voucher for 50% off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member or a friend. Both tickets are valid for travel up to September 20, 2021.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, "We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty. We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods."

"As the largest airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have also supported students in recent weeks by flying to wherever they need to be to start their studies on charter as well as scheduled flights. As an airline, we firmly believe in the importance of education and are committed to lending our support to educational causes," he added.