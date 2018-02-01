Qatar Airways brings Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Budapest

BBJ

Qatar Airways has announced that in February it will be the first airline to fly a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Budapest. For two days, February 25 and 28, the airline will upgrade its regular service to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner due to increased passenger demand on the route from Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport to Doha.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar increased its 12 times-a-week service to Budapest to double-daily in July 2017 due to popular demand. The double-daily service between Doha and Budapest is typically operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has a two-cabin configuration, comprising 22 seats in Business Class (pictured above) and 232 in Economy with a “high standard of comfort on board”, including individual 10.5-inch television screens on all Economy Class seats and a full complimentary food and beverage service.

Thanks to the extra-large overhead bins, with 30% more capacity than the industry standard size, passengers on board can stow their carry-on bags easily. With high-definition touch screens and dual-screen function that allows for simultaneous viewing, passengers can enjoy many entertainment options through the airline’s Oryx One entertainment system, as well as connect to the internet using the OnAir Wi-Fi service.

Qatar Airways connects Hungary to over 150 destinations via its award-winning Hamad International Airport base, and also offers seamless connecting flights from Fast East, Australia and the Middle East.