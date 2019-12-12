PRoPART Projectʼs automotive RTK solution demo successful

Bence Gaál

After 24 months of work, H2020 project "PRoPART", funded by the European Global Navigation Satellite System Agency (GSA), was successfully closed, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Hungarian company Commsignia participated in the project.

The seven consortium partners of the project, coming from four European countries have developed an RTK (real-time kinematic) software solution by both exploiting the distinguished features of Galileo signals as well as combining it with other positioning and sensor technologies.

The project was declared finished after a successful demonstration last week at AstaZero Proving Ground in Sweden.

The solution was demonstrated in a recreated highway situation, with a connected autonomous truck in the presence of two unconnected human-driving cars.

The truck had to make a safe and efficient lane change. The decision to change lane or refrain from changing lane was made by the PRoPART system, relying on combined, centimeter-accurate positioning data and collaborative perception sensor data fusion. In this scenario the lane change maneuver was executed by a self-driving truck, entirely relying on the PRoPART solution for situational awareness.

RTK gives the possibility of cm-level accuracy using correction data from reference stations. The innovation developed during the project could become a game-changer for the future mass market of autonomous transport, the press release says.

The projectʼs organizers say that the importance of the PRoPART project lies in delivering a robust solution for the future mass market of autonomous road transport, that fulfills the different needs of vehicle OEMs.

The system uses object detection sensors as well as position and time information from both the autonomous vehicle as well as similar information from roadside detection units by means of V2X communication, providing remote sensing of non-connected vehicles, offering a reliable solution for the transition period when both automated and non-automated vehicles are using the roads.

International Cooperation

The project combined RTK Positioning Software from Waysure (Sweden) with satellite measurements, in particular advanced Galileo signals for improved accuracy and authentication from Fraunhofer IIS (Germany).

The satellite positioning has been augmented with an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) ranging solution from Spanish research institution Ceit-IK4. The self-driving truck was supplied by Scania, with Hungary-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything communication) company Commsignia providing in the C-ITS (cooperative intelligent transport systems) technology.

Baselabs from Germany provided sensor data fusion of onboard and road-side sensors and developed a situational assessment for the intended automated lane change manoeuvre. The project was coordinated by the Research Institute of Sweden.