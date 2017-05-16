Prezi acquires online peer Infogram

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian tech firm Prezi, which has become internationally known for its online presentation software, has announced its purchase of Latvian online peer Infogram, which specializes in creating infographics, according to entries on the blogs of both firms.

The teams of Prezi and Infogram (photo: infogr.am)

Launched in 2012, Infogram - based in Riga, Latvia, and San Francisco, the United States - claims to be a market leader in data visualization, and to have become “the web’s favorite data visualization tool thanks to its simplicity, functionality and strong design aesthetic,” according to the company’s website.

Infogram boasts 3 million users and 50 million visitors monthly, while Prezi has 85 million users in more than 190 countries. Prezi has three offices in Budapest, San Francisco and Mexico City, employing a staff of 250. For the time being, the two products are promised to be handled separately.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen people choose Prezi over slides because they want to move people - to affect emotion, inspire action, and ignite transformation. With all the noise around us (updates, pings, bots), it’s increasingly hard to captivate people, but engaging visuals are almost impossible to ignore,” Péter Árvai, one of Prezi’s founders, writes in the blog entry announcing the purchase.

“We searched the market for partners that were creating powerful stories with numbers and found Infogram. Much like us, the Infogram team thinks of visuals as a way to enhance story, and starting today, we’ll be continuing this mission together. After all, a picture alone is worth a thousand words, but the data to back it up gives it priceless credibility. Infogram has a staggering 1.5 billion views to prove it,” Árvai adds.