Praktiker turnover climbs 18% in 2019

MTI – Econews

Sales of do-it-yourself chain Praktiker rose 18% to HUF 67.8 billion last year, the company said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Those sales gave Praktiker a one-third market share, making it runner-up.

Managing director Karl-Heinz Keth said sales of its bathroom and gardening products, as well as of building materials and tiling supplies generated the most revenue last year.

Online sales accounted for close to 10% of turnover, he added.

The coronavirus crisis has forced Praktiker to modify its business targets for this year, but it has not made any layoffs, Keth said.

Praktiker has 20 stores in Hungary with a combined sales area of some 130,000 sqm. Hungarian companies account for more than 80% of its 340 suppliers.