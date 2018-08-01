PPF Group winds up Telenor assets acquisition

MTI – Econews

The Czech PPF Group announced on Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Norwegian telecom Telenorʼs assets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) after receiving all the necessary regulatory approval, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The transaction includes Telenorʼs wholly-owned mobile operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia and the technology service provider Telenor Common Operation.

The EUR 2.8 billion acquisition was announced in March. PPF Group is financing the deal from a syndicated loan.

PPF Group is a private investment group in CEE with approximately EUR 38 bln of assets under its control. It invests in various sectors, including banking, consumer finance, real estate and telecommunications.