ʼPower Of Live Eventsʼ campaign attracts more than 120 industry players

Bence Gaál

Since its launch last week, more than 120 industry members from five continents have joined the "Power Of Live Events" social media campaign by Special Effects Ltd. and Visual Europe Group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Small businesses, large companies, major hotels, and associations are all among the participants of the initiative, which aims to maintain demand for live events by evoking positive, event-related memories and emotions.

The organizers are expecting the community to continue to grow. Building on the success of this campaign, the two leading AV service providers have started recruiting supporters, looking to take the project to the next level and bring in a wider audience.

More information about the campaign is available here, and on the campaignʼs Facebook page.