Pöttyös launches diet version of classic ’Túró Rudi’

Bence Gaál

Hungarian brand Pöttyös has announced the newest addition to its diet-friendly "Fitt" product line, a Túró Rudi bar with a dark chocolate coating, offering the taste of the classic Hungarian sweet while packing less carbohydrates.

While the new Rudi has 30% lower sugar content, it contains no sweeteners either, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. While the "Fitt" product line was launched years ago, it only offered solid yoghurt-coated Rudis in the name of healthier snacking. However, the newest addition is a rendition of the 1968 classic, with a layer of dark chocolate surrounding the sweet and soft curd filling.

According to the press release, the Mátészalka factory of Túró Rudi experimented a lot before being able to reproduce the taste of the classic dessert. Apart from containing 30% less sugar, the product contains 25% more curd.

For more than 50 years, Pöttyös Túró Rudi has been a favorite of domestic households: most Hungarians consume a Pöttyös product on a weekly basis, the manufacturer claims.