Polish-Hungarian business chamber established

MTI – Econews

A Polish-Hungarian business chamber, comprising 33 companies, was established in Warsaw on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The establishment of the body was supported by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) and its partner organization in Poland. It will cooperate with Hungarian export promotion company CED and its Polish counterpart, and enjoy the assistance of the Polish embassy in Budapest and the Hungarian embassy in Warsaw.

Among the chamberʼs founding members are Hungarian-owned property developer Cordia Polska, pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter Polska and construction company TriGranit, as well as Polish-owned office furniture company NowyStyl Hungary.

The chamber will promote bilateral economic ties between the countries through publications, the organization of business events and fostering a network of business contacts.