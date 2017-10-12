Poli-Farbe inaugurates capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungarian paint and plaster maker Poli-Farbe inaugurated a HUF 926 million capacity expansion at its base in Bócsa, southern Hungary, on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The investment was supported with a HUF 445 million grant from the government and the EUʼs European Development Fund.

Managing Director Antal Szabó said Poli-Farbe can now turn out double volume with significantly fewer workers, making a second shift unnecessary. Szabó noted that the company would not lay off any staff as a result of the increased degree of automation.

Poli-Farbe can now produce 30,000 tons of paint in one shift at the base. The company employs 282 people and had revenues of HUF 10.2 billion last year.