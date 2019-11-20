Playboy Hungary to close from 2020

BBJ

Publisher Marquard Media made at least a dozen employees redundant this month and will cease the publication of the Hungarian edition of Playboy, Menʼs Health, and Exclusive starting 2020, news site 24.hu reports.

Image: 360b / Shutterstock.com

According to the report, the cuts will also affect InStyle magazine and Joy magazine. There will only be four issues of InStyle per year instead of the current eight, while the exact effects of the decision on Joy still unknown.

The website adds that Marquard wants to determine its content strategy via thematic focuses. The publisher will organize its portfolio into two major areas: shopping & style (publications such as Joy and InStyle), and modern family & health. (Éva, Apa, Runnerʼs World).