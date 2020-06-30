Pier 1 at Budapest Airport completed in 339 days

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport announced that the second phase of its pier 1 development, which replaces earlier basic boarding gates as part of the cooperation between Budapest Airport and the Hungarian government regarding the long-term development of the airport, has been completed by the planned deadline, according to a report published on bud.hu, the airportʼs official website.

Photo by Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport handed over the first phase of the development in January 2020. The second phase was completed on June 22, days after the commencement of the project. It will be opened for passengers as soon as the airport receives the usage permit.

Works on the HUF 11.5 billion project began on July 19, 2019, and the construction of all parts of the building, including the connecting corridor to Terminal 2A, was completed in 339 days.

Budapest Airport has thus fulfilled its commitment to complete the construction of the new pier for the start of the summer travel season The investment was fully financed by Budapest Airport from its own resources.

"During the handover of pier 1in January, we said a new year and also a new chapter is beginning in the life of Budapest Airport," Budapest Airport CEO Rolf Schnitzler says. "The last six months has proven this to be true in all respects. Our industry must face unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic,which overwrites the lives and plans of many of us. But one thing has not changed: our strong belief in the continued and even increasing attractiveness of Budapest and Hungary as an air travel destination."

"That is why we continue the developments at the airport, even in the current situation, striving to provide the highest possible service quality for our passengers. With pier 1 we are ready on our part to welcome passengers back in an ultramodern and beautiful environment, which I am sure travelers will love, based on the positive feedback already received since the opening of the first phase of pier 1," he adds.

The new, 11,500 sqm building replaces former facilities of some 3,000 sqm, and thus increases the space available for passengers by several thousand square meters. Pier 1 offers passengers a place to wait in a heated and air-conditioned building which also provides shops and extra services to travelers.

The single-story building, with an internal height of 5.2 m, features sustainable construction components The hall provides eight pedestrian boarding gates directly connected to the aircraft stands, enabling a more convenient boarding process. There are also additional six boarding gates where busses transport passengers to aircraft parked on remote stands.

The central hall features resting and waiting areas, retail and catering outlets, three accessible, large capacity bathroom blocks, and a smokers terrace. Passengers can reach the new building from Terminal 2A through a 120 m long heated and air-conditioned connection building equipped with escalators and elevators.

The new pier has been implemented based on the designs of Lean Tech Mérnökiroda Kft., it was constructed by Market Építő Zrt., with technical supervision and engineering consultancy by HunGal Kft. The building structure was manufactured and supplied by the Dutch company Neptunus B.V., while internal designs were made by the DVM Group.