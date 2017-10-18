Penny Market opens HUF 9 bln logistics center

MTI – Econews

German-owned discount supermarket chain Penny Market inaugurated a HUF 9 billion logistics center in Veszprém, western Hungary, on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The logistics center is the companyʼs third in Hungary, and will serve the western part of the country. The center is 26,500 square meters in area and can hold 15,000 pallets.

Penny Market Kft. Managing Director Jens-Thilo Krieger said the greenfield investment has created 150 jobs.

Silke Janz, managing director for logistics and financial affairs, said the center will supply 59 shops, providing 28% of the logistics capacity of the company.

Penny Market has 208 stores and over 3,000 employees in Hungary. According to public records, it recorded over HUF 190 bln sales revenues and HUF 488 million after-tax profit last year.