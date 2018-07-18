Penny Market offers Hungaryʼs first gas cylinder vending machine

Bence Gaál

Discount supermarket chain Penny Market has put Hungary’s first “Palackomat” gas cylinder vending machine, open 24/7, into operation, allowing customers to access and swap propane-butane cylinders without any external assistance.

Jens-Thilo Krieger (2nd left), CEO of Penny Market Hungary, opens the first “Palackomat” gas cylinder vending machine.

The new vending machine, first put into practice in Érd (about 15 km southwest of Budapest), was developed with the involvement of Flaga Hungária Kft., according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Penny Market opted to introduce the concept due to the widespread use of gas cylinders in Hungarian households.

“We would like Penny stores to mean more to our customers than just a place where they do their shopping,” said Jens-Thilo Krieger, CEO of Penny Market Hungary. “We strive to facilitate their daily routine with convenience services placed around our stores.”

The cylinder vending machine is not the first extra service Penny Market offers. The chain also provides charging spots for electric vehicle owners. Eight stores in Budapest and three in the countryside already offer 22 kW chargers, charging batteries six times faster than regular household outlets, claims the press release.

According to Penny’s plans, both the e-charger and Palackomat networks will be extended in the coming period. New vending machines will be installed at 13 locations, with 64 new e-charging stations planned by January 1, 2019.