Penny Market offers donations to children with tumors

BBJ

In recent years, German discount store chain Penny Market has supported the Együtt a Daganatos Gyerekekért (Together for Children with Tumors) foundation with more than HUF 100 million, while also donating money, toys, and other items to kindergartens and hospital departments among other institutions, in cooperation with its customers.

Penny Market Magyarország CEO Florian Naegele (center) with donated plush toys.



Customers have helped support the foundation by purchasing products with a special mark, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Earlier, Penny Market also donated a patient monitor, respirator and minibus to the foundation, among other items. Furthermore, it provides food donations for the Kiskunfélegyháza Rehabilitation Center, with a number of kindergartens receiving more than 10 kilograms of fruit twice a week.

The company also offers a helping hand by offering children entertainment experiences: in an earlier promotional campaign, it organized a film screening, attended by children and parents alike.

This year, Penny Market is also visiting childrenʼs oncology centers in the countryside, not only Budapest, gifting plush toys to young patients. In 2018, apart from hospitals in Szombathely, Pécs, Szeged, Debrecen, and Miskolc, the patients of Budapestʼs Heim Pál Childrenʼs Hospital also received donations.

"We are very happy that every year we, together with our customers, can help those who may spend even the holidays in hospital in the worst case," said Florian Naegele, Penny Market Hungaryʼs CEO.

"We would like to thank Penny Marketʼs customers for contributing their part in the donations by buying products which are part of the promotion, making the everydays of numerous children more colorful," said Judit Stalter, head of the foundation.

Penny Market will carry on with its charity campaigns next year, according to the press release.