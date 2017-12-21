Penny Market focuses on employee satisfaction

BBJ

This year German-based supermarket chain Penny Market raised employee salaries by the amount of contributions lowered by the state. In addition, stores will be closed on December 24 to allow employees to spend Christmas with their families and friends.

This year has been successful for Penny Market, the company said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In December, the chain opened its 212th store in Hungary and inaugurated its third logistics center, in Veszprém. The 26,500 square-meter center was built with an investment of HUF 9 billion and created 150 new jobs.

Penny Market started 2017 with pay rises of 5%, due to a lower rate of employer contributions introduced by the government. Penny Market will continue investments in 2018.

The company announced that its stores will be closed on December 24 so that employees can all be with their families and friends on Christmas Eve. Between December 21 and 23, Penny Market stores will stay open until 10 p.m., the press release added.