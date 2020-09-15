Penny Market donates HUF 5 mln to ambulance service foundation

BBJ

Discount retail chain Penny Market donated HUF 5 million to the National Ambulance Service Foundation (OMSZA), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Nóra Mocskonyi (2nd from left), Florian Jens Naegele (2nd from right)

The donation, which aims at helping ambulance service workers working at the "frontline" of healthcare, was handed over to Nóra Mocskonyi, corporate fundraising manager at OMSZA.

"The National Ambulance Service Foundation works for more than 8,400 ambulance workers who serve daily at 255 ambulance stations across the country," says Zoltán Kónya, chairman of the board of trustees of OMSZA. "We believe in camaraderie, sober-mindedness, and the joy of helping. We are delighted to have found a long-term partner at Penny Market with whom we share these values. That is why we consider the support of Penny Market to be exemplary, and we thank them again on behalf of all our colleagues."

Florian Jens Naegele, CEO of Penny Market Magyarország adds, "Empathy and solidarity have always been strongly present in the corporate culture of Penny Market. The coronavirus epidemic has further highlighted the responsibility and perseverance of health workers, who perform at the highest possible level in the epidemic, playing a key role in saving lives. Members of the Hungarian ambulance community help people in trouble in the most difficult situations and moments. Their work, therefore, deserves recognition and support, especially in the current situation, which makes role and support are becoming more valuable."