Parkl app offers free parking in Hungary on Thursday

Bence Gaál

Celebrating recent results and the expansion of its system to cover the entire countryʼs public parking areas, parking app Parkl will offer its users a one-time free parking offer on Thursday, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

On May 30, the app offers free parking on a single occasion, up to a HUF 2,000 total cost, in Budapest but also right across the rest of the country. To activate the special discount, users need to enter the code "PARKL1" into the Settings/Coupons menu on Thursday. The app will automatically use the code during the next parking, resulting in free parking, according to the company.

Parkl was originally launched to fill a market gap by providing a solution to find empty parking spots in parking garages. The app also simplifies entering and exiting garages by automatically opening barriers. Parkl has some 80 car park partners in Budapest.

Since then, however, the company has decided to broaden its portfolio by introducing Parkl e-vehicle chargers in garages in parallel to extending the number of car parks where Parkl app can be used for cashless parking. The public parking function was launched this year, allowing users to settle parking fees through the app in all zones in Hungary.