Párisi udvar to become a Hyatt Hotel

BBJ

One of the most iconic buildings of Budapest, Párizsi udvar (Paris Court, sometimes also known as Párisi udvar) will transform into a 110-room Hyatt group hotel, expected to open next year.

Párizsi udvar in its pomp as an early shopping arcade.

The owner, Párizs Property Kft. has announced that it is partnering with Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the new project, which will be known as the Párizsi Udvar Hotel, and form part of Hyattʼs "Unbound Collection" brand.

According to online portal index.hu, the hotel, operated by Mellow Mood Hotels (the owners of Párizs Property Kft.), will have 18 suites, 300 square meters of indoor meeting space, a spa and fitness centre, restaurant, bar and cafe.

Brudern House (which Párisi udvar forms part of), was built in the early 1900s and survived World War 2 mainly unharmed. In 2014, Párizs Property acquired it from the District V local council for HUF 2.1 billion.