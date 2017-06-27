Palladium Consulting revenues climb 10%

MTI – Econews

Revenues of Palladium Consulting, one of Hungaryʼs biggest insurance brokers for SMEs, rose 10% to HUF 1.1 billion last year, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Client numbers rose 14% to 14,000, Palladium Consulting said. The company manages almost 30,000 policies.