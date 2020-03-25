OTT-ONE revenue climbs 68% in 2019

MTI – Econews

Revenue of IT company OTT-ONE rose 68% to HUF 2.86 billion last year, state news wire MTI reports, citing a P&L statement posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange ahead of an annual general meeting.

Material costs jumped 79% to HUF 2.36 bln, causing net income to fall 5% to HUF 205 million.

In a separate statement, OTT-ONE said it will plow profits back into the business.

OTT-ONE noted that it signed its biggest contract ever in 2019, valued at nearly HUF 2 bln.

CEO Bálint Májer said OTT-ONE plans to grow its business and is looking for suitable resources to finance that expansion.