OTP shareholders approve HUF 219-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

Shareholders of OTP Bank, Hungaryʼs biggest commercial lender, approved payment of a HUF 219-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting today. The dividend fund comes to HUF 61.32 billion.

Chairman-CEO Sándor Csányi said OTPʼs record profit had exceeded the target in the business plan as well as analystsʼ expectations. Taking into account dividend on treasury shares, which is distributed among other shareholders, the dividend will come to about HUF 221 per share. OTP did not pay out a bigger share of profit as dividend because its needs money to acquire more banks, he said, as cited by national news agency MTI.

OTP Group had HUF 281.3 bln after-tax profit in 2017, up from HUF 202.5 bln in 2016. This year is likely to be "intensive" with regard to acquisitions, Csányi said. Hopefully, OTP can announce details at the beginning or in the middle of summer. OTP is concentrating on acquisitions in Europe and the region, he said. OTP has no plans to close branches in Hungary, but it expects to shutter 60-70 abroad because of the synergies its recent acquisitions have achieved, he added.

Csányi said OTP had not met its costs targets last year because of higher payroll costs as well as the cost of digitalization. Still, OTP had the second-highest return on equity among banks in the region, according to a comparison by Bloomberg, he added. This year, operating costs are expected to rise 6%, he said. Csányi said OTPʼs strategic goals are stability, profitability and growth, "in that order". He said it was now evident that the decision during the crisis to keep OTPʼs unit in Russia was a good one.

He praised the "fantastic" work of the National Bank of Hungary, noting policy makersʼ decisions to lower interest rates, provide financing for cheap credit for businesses and push banking sector liquidity out of central bank deposits and into government securities.

Csányi declined to comment when asked about the sweeping victory by incumbent Fidesz in the general elections on Sunday. "I donʼt wish to comment on the two-thirds majority, the market has already commented on that," he said.