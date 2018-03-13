OTP Real Estate Fund raises stake in Appeninn

MTI – Econews

Holding company Konzum on Monday said it sold 4.94% of the shares of property holding company Appeninn, more than two million shares, to OTP Real Estate Fund in an OTC transaction.

OTP Real Estate Fund Management yesterday told the board of Appeninn Holding that OTP Real Estate Fund purchased a further 400,000 Appeninn shares through stock exchange transactions, increasing its holding in the company to 5.92%, national news agency MTI reports.

Appeninn said the transaction reduced the stake of Konzum in Appeninn to 21.18% and that of the Konzum group to 46.46%.

Konzumʼs PR agent said in a press statement that as a result of already announced property transactions, Konzumʼs stake in Appeninn will again exceed 50% in the near future.