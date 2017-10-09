OTP Mobil, VCC Live launch new service

BBJ

Cloud-based contact center technology company VCC Live is partnering with OTP Mobil to launch payment solution VCC Live Pay, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The key to the partnership is VCC Live Pay, a PCI DSS (bank card security) compliant, voice-based payment solution that allows customers to pay for products and services during a phone conversation without installing an app or having internet access on their phone. The solution also includes the recently introduced VCC Live Pay Recurring Payments function which allows for fixed or variable amounts of automatic payment, says the press release.

“Since the rollout of VCC Live Pay in 2016, clients have reported that up to 30% percent of their customers use it to make payments during phone calls,” said Szabolcs Tóth, managing director of VCC Live. “With the new Recurring Payments function, this number is certain to rise. This feature provides the fastest solution for arranging monthly payments, including insurance, subscription and utility fees, as well as debt collection and donations,” he added.