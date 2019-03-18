OTP best bidder for Slovenia’s Abanka

BBJ

Hungarian bank OTP has filed the best bid for Slovenia’s third-largest bank, state-owned Abanka, with an offer of about EUR 300 million, daily newspaper Dnevnik said on Friday, as cited by Reuters.

The report added that OTP was also interested in buying SKB bank, the Slovenian unit of French bank Société Générale, saying OTP had already conducted due diligence on the unit. Recently, OTP was involved in the acquisition of several SocGen units in countries such as Moldova, Montenegro, and Bulgaria.

Slovenia is aiming to sell the whole of Abanka by the middle of 2019 to meet the conditions of a deal to win European Commission approval for state aid to the bank in 2013.