OTP Bank signs deal to buy Société Généraleʼs Serbian unit

MTI – Econews

OTP Bank on Thursday said it signed an agreement to acquire Société Générale Banka Srbija, Serbiaʼs fourth biggest lender, from Franceʼs Société Générale Group, Hungarian news wire MTI reported.

Société Générale Banka Srbija, a universal bank, has a market share of 8.4%, based on total assets.

The transaction is expected to be closed "in the coming months," pending regulatory approval, OTP said.

In August, OTP sealed deals to acquire the Bulgarian and Albanian units of the Société Générale Group.