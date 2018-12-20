OTP Bank signs deal to buy Soceite Generaleʼs Serbian unit

MTI – Econews

OTP Bank on Thursday said it signed an agreement to acquire Soceite Generale Banka Srbija, Serbiaʼs fourth-biggest lender, from Franceʼs Soceite Generale Group, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by Jessica Fejos



Soceite Generale Banka Srbija, a universal bank, has market share of 8.4%, based on total assets.

The transaction is expected to be closed "in the coming months", pending regulatory approval, OTP said.

In August, OTP sealed deals to acquire the Bulgarian and Albanian units of Societe Generale Group.