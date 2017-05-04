OTP Bank closes Splitska Banka acquisition

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
OTP Bank yesterday announced the close of its acquisition of Croatiaʼs Splitska Banka from Franceʼs Societe Generale, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
OTP announced the transaction late last year.
Splitska Banka is the fifth-biggest bank in Croatia. As a result of the acquisition, OTPʼs market share in the country will rise to about 10%.
OTP has been present in Croatia since 2005. It expects to integrate Splitska Banka with its present business, OTP banka Hrvatska, by the summer of 2018.
scroll for moreall times CET
Attorney at Law at Schoenherr Hetenyi Attorneys at Law
Tax Advisor, Partner at LeitnerLeitner
Recruitment Consultant at Hays Hungary