Opus Global profit nears HUF 6 bln in 2017

MTI – Econews

Listed holding company Opus Global booked consolidated after-tax profit of HUF 5.9 billion last year, a big improvement over a loss of HUF 0.7 bln in 2016, an earnings report shows.

Opus Globalʼs revenue jumped 193% to HUF 46.4 bln as its balance sheet expanded. Operating costs increased 142% to HUF 40.2 bln, national news agency MTI reports.

Operating profit reached HUF 6.2 bln, compared to a HUF 0.8 bln loss in the base period. Opus Global had total assets of HUF 48.1 bln at the end of 2017, up 27% from twelve months earlier. Net assets climbed 108% to HUF 15.0 bln.

Long-term liabilities dropped 13% to HUF 18.9 bln. Short-term liabilities jumped 56% to HUF 14.2 bln. Opus Global said it aims to continue to increase its net assets, operating transparently and profitably, and ensuring shareholders payment of dividends.