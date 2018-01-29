Opus Global expands ad sales opportunities

MTI – Econews

Rapidly expanding listed holding company Opus Global announced that its online ad seller Printimus has formed a strategic partnership with television ad agency Atmedia, in which it also holds a stake. The move would create the 4th to 5th biggest player on Hungaryʼs online ad market.

Under the partnership, Printimusʼ ad space will be available for purchase on Atmediaʼs sales platform too, Printimus said in a separate statement on Friday, cited by national news agency MTI. Printimus is the exclusive agent for ad sales on the websites of MediaWorks, Lapcom and Inform Média Center. It is wholly owned by Opus Global.

Atmedia, in which Opus Global recently acquired an indirect 17% stake, is contracted by commercial television broadcaster TV2 as well as MTVA, the content provider for Hungarian public media, among other business partners. Printimus said the partnership would create the 4th to 5th biggest player on Hungaryʼs online ad market.

Opus Global has already made several acquisitions last year related to the television market.

The investor Lőrinc Mészáros, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is the biggest stakeholder in Opus Global, MTI notes. MediaWorks also belongs to Mészárosʼs sphere of interests. Atmedia is owned by András Tombor, a former chief adviser to Orbán.