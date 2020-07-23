Opel turns out 10 millionth engine at Hungary base

MTI – Econews

French-owned carmaker Opel has turned out the 10 millionth engine at its plant in Szentgotthárd (217 km southwest of Budapest), plant spokesman Zoltán Kaszás told MTI.

Image by Cineberg/Shutterstock.com

The plant is operating at full capacity after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the spokesman said.

Opel Szentgotthárd currently makes one of the PSA Groupʼs most significant petrol engines, with a capacity of 350,000 units per year, the statement said. The 10 millionth engine is a three-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the PureTech line, they added.

The plant shut down on March 23 due to the pandemic and production gradually resumed from May 13.

Production of the 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo petrol engine began at the plant in 2020.