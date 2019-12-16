Opel to start production of new petrol engine in Hungary

MTI – Econews

French-owned carmaker Opel will start producing a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine at its plant in Szentgotthárd (W Hungary) in 2020, the spokesman for the local unit told state news wire MTI.

Zoltán Kaszás said the work and assembly lines have been redesigned, the trial production is in progress and everything is ready for serial production.

The plant will produce 100 horsepower and 130 horsepower versions of the engine and the maximum annual capacity of the product could reach 350,000 units, he added.

Kaszás said output has dropped at the plant in recent years but there is now a good chance that it will grow in 2020. The plant will continue to make other types of engines at the same time though at a decreasing lower volume.

Opel owner PSA is currently reorganizing its plants in Germany and Poland but there are no signs of further layoffs at the Szentgotthárd plant.

Opel Szentgotthárd turned out 313,000 engines last year, down from 486,000 in 2017 and 629,000 in 2016. It employs somewhat less than 1,000 people following the departure of temporary workers.