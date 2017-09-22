Online stores must offer better services - says consumer body

BBJ

A growing number of complaints have been registered by the Arbitration Board of Budapest (BBT), an independent consumer protection body, regarding electronics purchased online, with vendors refusing to meet their obligations under warranties, according to a report by business news portal vg.hu.

According to Hungarian legislation, if a product fails within one year, the seller must prove that the product was in working condition at the moment of sale. If the company cannot produce this proof, then it has to repair or change the product. In many cases, however, sellers refuse to meet this obligation, according to vg.hu, which recommends customers take photos or video images of the given product before returning it to the seller.

Online stores also have an obligation to take back a product within 14 days if it does not meet the buyerʼs expectations. According to complaints received by the BBT, sellers often do not refund the purchase price or only after a considerable delay.

Despite the problems above, Hungarian consumers say they would shop more online if delivery was provided free of charge. Among internet users aged between 15 and 59, 72% responded that delivery fees are the main reason preventing them from shopping online more often, reveals the Digital Connected Consumer research survey carried out by market researcher GfK.

During recent years, the products most often ordered online have been cooked food, books, clothes and electronic devices.